Sei Investments Co. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 69.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 122,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

