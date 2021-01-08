Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,705,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,770,000 after buying an additional 439,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

