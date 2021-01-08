Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $2.57. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 343,814 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aehr Test Systems stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Aehr Test Systems worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

