Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCNX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

