Head to Head Analysis: General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) versus (NYSE:AAU)

General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) and (NYSE:AAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Moly and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A N/A -$7.88 million ($0.06) -0.22 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for General Moly and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of General Moly shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares General Moly and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

General Moly beats on 4 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado. On November 18, 2020, General Moly, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

