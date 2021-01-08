Head to Head Contrast: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) vs. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 4.02 -$530,000.00 $1.66 9.06 SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 3.49 $281.35 million $7.00 8.50

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 SL Green Realty 0 10 2 0 2.17

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential downside of 12.23%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $65.07, suggesting a potential upside of 9.36%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 2.15% 0.47% 0.21% SL Green Realty 19.90% 4.21% 1.81%

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 10.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

