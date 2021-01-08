BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $77.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $87.12.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

