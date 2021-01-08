SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $325.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.75.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $431.34 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $437.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,221,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

