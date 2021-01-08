Barclays Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $156.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRC. Compass Point reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.71.

Shares of FRC opened at $160.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.66. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $161.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

