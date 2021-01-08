ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OBSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

