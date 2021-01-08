Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,896.57.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,239.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,288.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,101.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,841.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,140,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 43.2% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 11.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

