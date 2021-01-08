Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

