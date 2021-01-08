Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.01.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

