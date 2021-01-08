Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.01.
Shares of CHNG opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
