Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 53,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $91.36 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

