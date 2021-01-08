Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $719,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,067,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CareDx by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

