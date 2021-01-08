salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,114,550.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.31.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,716,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,008,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.