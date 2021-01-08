Sei Investments Co. Has $214,000 Stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Great Ajax worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 13.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 33.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 207,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 319.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

AJX opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Great Ajax Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.