Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 2,554 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $139.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

