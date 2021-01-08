Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $626,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,568,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,209,385.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $807,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $424,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $567,700.00.

EXPI opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.48 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

