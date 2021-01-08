Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,307.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $471,736.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 43.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

