SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SJW Group by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.