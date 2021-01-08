RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

NYSE RYB opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RYB Education will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

