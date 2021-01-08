The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.08.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,318,311 shares of company stock worth $63,124,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

