ValuEngine Upgrades SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.86.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,883. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.