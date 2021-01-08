Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STAY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of STAY stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $14.89.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth $73,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.