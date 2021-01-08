State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $99.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 366.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $58,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in State Street by 345.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 493,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in State Street by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,968,000 after acquiring an additional 482,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.