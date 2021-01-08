Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $243.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.62 and a 200 day moving average of $209.85. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $245.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 96,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.