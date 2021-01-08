Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.40. Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £14.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Sirius Petroleum Company Profile (LON:SRSP)

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

