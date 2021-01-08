Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) vs. Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Meritor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Meritor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Meritor has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritor and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.04 billion 0.68 $245.00 million $1.12 25.63 Visteon $2.95 billion 1.28 $70.00 million $2.77 48.97

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Meritor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Meritor and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Visteon 1 3 6 0 2.50

Meritor presently has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential downside of 10.10%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $94.78, suggesting a potential downside of 30.13%. Given Meritor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Meritor is more favorable than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 8.02% 19.93% 2.86% Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56%

Summary

Meritor beats Visteon on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications; and various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The Aftermarket and Industrial segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. The company also sells other complementary products, including third-party and private label items, which include brake shoes and friction materials; automatic slack adjusters; yokes and shafts; wheel-end hubs and drums; ABS and stability control systems; shock absorbers and air springs; and air brakes. Meritor, Inc. sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, US Gear, AxleTech, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs, their parts marketing operations, and their dealers, as well as other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

