Wedbush Initiates Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.

AI stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

