Head to Head Review: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Daré Bioscience and Aravive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daré Bioscience 0 1 5 0 2.83 Aravive 0 1 4 0 2.80

Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 289.69%. Aravive has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 393.83%. Given Aravive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aravive is more favorable than Daré Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Aravive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$14.26 million ($0.97) -1.43 Aravive $4.75 million 19.20 -$18.22 million ($1.57) -3.61

Daré Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aravive. Aravive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daré Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Aravive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daré Bioscience N/A -3,539.84% -269.49% Aravive N/A -47.21% -39.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Aravive shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Aravive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Daré Bioscience has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aravive has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aravive beats Daré Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder. The company's Phase 1-ready products are DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in hormone replacement therapy; DARE-VVA1, a vaginally delivered formulation of tamoxifen to treat vulvar vaginal atrophy in patients with hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth and for fertility support in an in vitro fertilization treatment plan. Its products in pre-clinical stage include DARE-RH1, a non-hormonal contraception for men and women; ORB-204 and ORB-214 that are formulations of injectable etonogestrel for contraception; and a microchip-based implantable drug delivery system to provide contraception. The company has license agreement with ADVA-Tec, Inc. to develop and commercialize Ovaprene for human contraceptive use; and license and collaboration agreement with Strategic Science & Technologies-D, LLC and Strategic Science & Technologies, LLC to develop and commercialize indications for women related to female sexual dysfunction and/or female reproductive health. DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics to develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

