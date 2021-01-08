Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. ValuEngine cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.12 million, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $42.63.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 105,035 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 64.4% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 528,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Agilysys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 275,614 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

