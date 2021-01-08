Financial Analysis: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) vs. Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lizhi and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lizhi currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.57%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $24.26, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lizhi and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $169.58 million 1.06 -$19.10 million N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 24.51 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -29.53

Lizhi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi -7.22% N/A -29.88% OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -12.38% -6.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lizhi beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company has collaboration with Xpeng Motors to integrate its in-car audio content product into Xpeng Motors' in-car intelligent operating system. Lizhi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

