Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Reduced by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Waste Management by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $118.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

