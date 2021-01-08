Amir Dan Rubin Sells 60,867 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $4,831,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,397 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after acquiring an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

