Bancorporation National Zions Sells 20,090 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,282,499.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $339,500.00.

Shares of AGM opened at $79.06 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $848.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

