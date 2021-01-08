Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RDFN stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Redfin by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

