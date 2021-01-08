AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

NYSE ABC opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,723 shares of company stock worth $9,890,710. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

