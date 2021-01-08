Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Sells $1,240,630.75 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $84.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in iRobot by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $398,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of iRobot by 65.2% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 143.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,811 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $545,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

