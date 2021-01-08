Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $151.27 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

