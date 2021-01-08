PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $153.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $142.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,035,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 163,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.