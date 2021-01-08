Webster Bank N. A. Invests $42,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

