PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of PUBM opened at $26.93 on Monday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

