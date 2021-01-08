Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 43.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,244,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.