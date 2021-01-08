Webster Bank N. A. Buys 980 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. owned about 1.97% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $754,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

