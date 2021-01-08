Webster Bank N. A. Buys 473 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1,351.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,821. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $239.03 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.57 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

