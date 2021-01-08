Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $210.25 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.622 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 182.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

