Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $210.25 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.622 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 14.00%.
In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 182.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
