Webster Bank N. A. Sells 94 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,345,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 604,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,794,000 after purchasing an additional 103,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

NOC opened at $292.58 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

