Webster Bank N. A. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

SLB stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

