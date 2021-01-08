The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Trimmed by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 122.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.45.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

